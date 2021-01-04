New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Astronics Corporation ATRO designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company that engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Astronics Corporation (ATRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



China Lodging Group, Limited (HTHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.