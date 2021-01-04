Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Astronics Corporation ATRO designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company that engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 60 days.

