New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO is a specialty alcohols and essential ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 220% downward over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK is an independent energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR is a batteries and lighting products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.