New Strong Sell Stocks for January 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alcoa Corporation AA produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Arch Coal, Inc. ARCH produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

