New Strong Sell Stocks for January 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Energizer ENR is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh OSK is a designer, manufacturer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Westpac Banking WBK provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





