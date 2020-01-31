New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

United Technologies Corporation UTX provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Proofpoint, Inc. PFPT operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW a third-party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Inogen, Inc. INGN a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

