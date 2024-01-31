New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bar Harbor Bankshares BHB is a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation MTRN produces advanced engineered materials used in the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN is the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 60 days.

