New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Comstock Resources CRK is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

F5 FFIV provides products and services to manage Internet traffic worldwide. Its application, delivery and networking products improve performance, availability and security of applications running on networks that use the Internet Protocol (IP). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

HarborOne Bancorp HONE is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





