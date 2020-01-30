New Strong Sell Stocks for January 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Boeing Company BA designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Nucor Corporation NUE manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 30 days.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

F5 Networks, Inc. FFIV provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Banc of California, Inc. BANC operates as the bank holding company that provides banking products and services in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

