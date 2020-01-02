New Strong Sell Stocks for January 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS is aasset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

The Marcus Corporation MCS owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Swiss Re AG SSREY provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

