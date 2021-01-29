New Strong Sell Stocks for January 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation USAS is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronav NV EURN is engaged in the shipping and storage of crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC is engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.