New Strong Sell Stocks for January 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arconic Inc. ARNC engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Avnet, Inc. AVT is a technology solutions company that markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Baker Hughes Company BKR provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.

Discover Financial Services DFS operates as a direct banking and payment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

IMAX Corporation IMAX operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.