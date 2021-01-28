Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST is focussed on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA is the owner and operator of platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust HT is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND is a provider of various insurance products in the United States and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is a producer and marketer of various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR (DADA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Lemonade, Inc. (LMND): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular