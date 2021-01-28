New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST is focussed on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA is the owner and operator of platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust HT is a real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND is a provider of various insurance products in the United States and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is a producer and marketer of various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

