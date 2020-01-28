New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM is a manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Contura Energy, Inc. CTRA extracts, processes and markets metallurgical and thermal coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cowen Inc. COWN is a asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. DSX is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

