New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Tivity Health, Inc. TVTY is a provider of fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT is the owner and operator of an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

