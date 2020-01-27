New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation CADE is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG is a bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest-bearing time and savings deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Harsco Corporation HSC is a company that provides environmental solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

