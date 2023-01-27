New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company MTDR is an independent explorer and producer of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. HOPE is a bank holding company for Bank of Hope. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 60 days.

