New Strong Sell Stocks for January 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accuray ARAY designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for treatment of tumors in the body. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Beyond Air XAIR is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 60 days.

EMCORE EMKR offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.