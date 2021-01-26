New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR is a developer and provider of cancer therapy selection tests in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a manufacturer of flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Perrigo Company plc PRGO is a provider of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Regis Corporation RGS is the owner and operator of hairstyling and hair care salons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regis Corporation (RGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Senior Housing Properties Trust (DHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.