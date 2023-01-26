New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corp. INDB is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is a natural gas exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 60 days.

