New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is a developer and manufacturer of da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP is a provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 60 days.

LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL is a manufacturer and seller of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA is a provider of mining and heavy construction services to the resource development as well as industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Radius Health, Inc. RDUS is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

