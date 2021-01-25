New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Balchem Corporation BCPC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL produces and markets various meat and food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Sun Communities, Inc. SUI owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Balchem Corporation (BCPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI): Free Stock Analysis Report



JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.