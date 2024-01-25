New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA is an oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Want Want China Holdings Limited WWNTY is an investment holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX is an oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.