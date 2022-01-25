New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Appian APPN provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AstraZeneca AZN is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 60 days.

GrowGeneration GRWG owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.