New Strong Sell Stocks for January 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. RECN provides consulting services to business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN provides rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN owns and operates destination casino resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

