New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. GTE engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 30 days.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) is the financial holding company for TBK Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

