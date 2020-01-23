New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd
Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. GTE engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 30 days.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) is an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) is the financial holding company for TBK Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
