New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company CMC is a steel and metal fabrication company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Cutera, Inc. CUTR is a dermatology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

