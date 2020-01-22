New Strong Sell Stocks for January 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN is provider of rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR is a transportation and logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. OXLC is a close ended fund owned and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI is a producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 30 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation IAG is explorer, developer and operator of gold mining properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

