New Strong Sell Stocks for January 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American plc NGLOY is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 60 days.

FMC Corporation FMC is an agricultural sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anglo American (NGLOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.