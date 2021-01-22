New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

GFL Environmental Inc. GFL operates as a diversified environmental services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN provides conversational commerce solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

TAL Education Group TAL provides K-12 after-school tutoring services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 30 days.

89bio, Inc. ETNB is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

