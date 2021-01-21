New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE is a biotechnology company that engages in researching and developing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT is a commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.