New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. ITRN provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT is a hospitality company that owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Aramark ARMK provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections client. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.