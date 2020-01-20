Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRSis a manufacturer and fabricator of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCSis a manufacturer of single-family attached and detached homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is an interior design company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYNis a manufacturer of nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

 


Click to get this free report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN): Free Stock Analysis Report

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular