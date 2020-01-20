New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is a manufacturer and fabricator of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) is a manufacturer of single-family attached and detached homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is an interior design company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) is a manufacturer of nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

