New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba BABA is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Appian APPN provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries BSET is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

