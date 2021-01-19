New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited BEDU is a provider of K-12 schools and complementary education services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO is a developer, operator and franchiser of quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY is engaged in exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. SILV is an acquirer, explorer and developer precious metal properties in Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.