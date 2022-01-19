New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1Life Healthcare ONEM offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Avanos Medical AVNS is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

