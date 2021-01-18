New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Nikola Corporation NKLA operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.