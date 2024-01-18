New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FMC FMC is an agricultural sciences company offering innovative solutions to farmers globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Lancaster Colony LANC is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Microchip Technology MCHP develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.