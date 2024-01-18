News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

January 18, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FMC FMC is an agricultural sciences company offering innovative solutions to farmers globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Lancaster Colony LANC is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Microchip Technology MCHP develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCHP
FMC
LANC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.