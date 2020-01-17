Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNB Financial Corporation CCNE is the bank holding company for CNB Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

GameStop Corp. GME is a retailer of multichannel video game and consumer electronics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI isa producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 19% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

GameStop Corp. (GME): Free Stock Analysis Report

