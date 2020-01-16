New Strong Sell Stocks for January 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Tenaris S.A. TS is a company that produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Core Laboratories N.V. CLB is a company that provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 60 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt and more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

