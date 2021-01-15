New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT is a provider of cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Retail Value Inc. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is a provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Veritiv Corporation VRTV is a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

