New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

L Brands, Inc. LB is a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is a producer and marketer of crop nutrients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX is a buyer, distributor and transporter of natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Core Laboratories N.V. CLB is a provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is a retailer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.