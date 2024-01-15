News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th

January 15, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashtead Group ASHTY is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanticus ATLC is a provider of credit and related financial services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Ball BALL is one of the world’s leading suppliers of metal packaging to the beverage, personal care and household products industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.0% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASHTY
ATLC
BALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.