New Strong Sell Stocks for January 14th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

DMC Global Inc. BOOM is a company that engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK is a company that engages in the integrated downstream energy business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is a company that operates discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN is an animal health company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

