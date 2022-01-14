New Strong Sell Stocks for January 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Big Lots BIG is a broad-line closeout retailer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Corning GLW engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





