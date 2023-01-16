New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Gevo GEVO is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Grifols GRFS is engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries ABM is a provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 13, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)

