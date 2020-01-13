New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY is a company that operates a chain of retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Deere & Company DE isa company that manufactures and distributes various farming equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

FedEx Corporation FDX is a company that provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

