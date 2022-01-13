New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP is the owner and operator of transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO is a biopharma technology platform company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 60 days.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX is a provider of telecommunications services in Latin America and globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA is a medical technology company that is focused on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO is an equity real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

