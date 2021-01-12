Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN is a developer and marketer of DNA-based technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Neogen Corporation NEOG is a developer and manufacturer of various products for food and animal safety. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Avangrid, Inc. AGR is an energy services holding company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

