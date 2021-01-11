New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST is a restaurant company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL is an owner, operator and developer of midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP is a provider of consulting services to business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR is a developer of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.4% downward over the last 30 days.

