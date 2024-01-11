New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BGSF, Inc. BGSF is a workforce solutions and placement services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA is a gardening and pet supply company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF is an investment banking and asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

